Seattle’s Real Time Crime Center catches alleged DUI driver

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a 29-year-old man on Aug. 3 for allegedly driving recklessly while under the influence.

The incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. when police observed a car driving recklessly on Aurora Avenue North near North 109th Street.

The driver was speeding and passing other vehicles in the center lane, prompting officers to pursue the vehicle.

When officers caught up to the car at North 130th Street, the driver ran a red light, leading police to initiate a high-risk stop and detain him.

Inside the vehicle, officers found a passenger with two beer cans, and sobriety tests indicated signs of alcohol impairment in the driver.

The suspect was taken to the North Precinct, where a breath alcohol analysis revealed his blood alcohol level was allegedly over twice the legal limit.

His actions, including swerving and running red lights at dangerous speeds, posed a significant risk of collision, according to the police report.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail on charges of DUI, Reckless Driving, and Reckless Endangerment.

During the investigation, the Real Time Crime Center found video evidence of the suspect’s reckless driving at various intersections.

Seattle police have referred charges to the City Attorney’s Office.

