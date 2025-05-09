Seattle’s iconic MOPOP could be recognized as national museum under new bill

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

U.S. Representatives Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) and Dan Newhouse (WA-04) have introduced bipartisan legislation that would recognize the Museum of Pop Culture (MOPOP) in Seattle as the National Museum of Pop Culture.

Housing more than 85,000 artifacts, the museum attracts over 750,000 visitors each year with innovative exhibits that explore the impact of pop culture on American identity and society, according to a news release from Jayapal Thursday.

“The Museum of Pop Culture draws hundreds of thousands of visitors every year from enthusiasts across the country and around the globe,” Newhouse stated via the news release. “Now in its 25th year of operation, it’s time to give MOPOP the national recognition it deserves.”

MOPOP works to preserve history, culture

Since its founding in 2000, MOPOP has not only worked to preserve cultural history but also as an educational space fostering creativity.

“MOPOP has been a cornerstone in celebrating the diverse culture and history of the arts regionally and globally,” Jayapal stated via the news release. “MOPOP and its incredible team undoubtedly deserve this recognition and title, allowing them to continue educating both local visitors and tourists about the rich history of pop culture in the United States.”

Michele Y. Smith, CEO of the Museum of Pop Culture, is grateful to have the museum’s important work recognized.

"We’re honored to take the next step toward national designation and grateful to Congresswoman Jayapal for her support,” Smith stated via the news release. “This legislation affirms the vital role pop culture plays in shaping our collective memory and reflects MOPOP’s ongoing commitment to preserving the stories, artifacts, and creativity that define generations.”

The bill is also sponsored by Rep. Michael Baumgartner, Suzan DelBene, Rick Larsen, Emily Randall, Kim Schrier, Adam Smith, and Marilyn Strickland.

