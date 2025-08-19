Seattle’s fresh food program sees improvement in household food security

SEATTLE — A new University of Washington (UW) study shows that the City of Seattle’s Fresh Bucks program has improved the diets of families with food insecurity.

In a study published by the JAMA Network Open on Tuesday, researchers found that a program that provides financial assistance in buying healthy food saw a 31% high rate of food insecurity.

They also noted that 37% of those families get their daily servings of fruits and vegetables compared to those on the program waitlist.

A lack of fresh fruits and vegetables has been linked to several health issues, such as cardiometabolic disease and cancer.

The UW says that because insurance programs have taken a vested interest in these types of programs, as poor diets are linked to health issues.

Families who struggle with food security often struggle to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables because lower-income neighborhoods tend to have fewer options and more processed food.

The program works with local partners - such as stores or grocers- to help families get the fresh fruits and vegetables they need.

They say that households are offered $40 per month at any retail location in Seattle, including farmers markets, Safeway stores and independently owned grocery stores.

Robyn Kumar, Fresh Bucks program manager at the City of Seattle Office of Sustainability said, “Findings show that the healthy food access program makes a tangible difference for customers, significantly increasing food security and fruit and vegetable intake. We know these lifestyle changes have long-lasting benefits, and Fresh Bucks is helping to ensure that our most overburdened community members have equitable access to healthy foods and increased quality of life.”

