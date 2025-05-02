Seattle’s beloved Tutta Bella now producing pizzas nationwide through Kroger

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Tutta Bella is ramping up production at its SODO facility after agreeing to a deal to supply Kroger with pizzas earlier this year.

The Italian-inspired restaurant will supply pizzas to 1,200 Kroger stores across 40 states, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal, after the two companies struck a deal in early March. Tutta Bella started by producing pizzas for just 200 Kroger stores, but its production has since increased to 900 stores.

The restaurant was initially founded in 2004, inspired by the founder’s Italian grandmother, who couldn’t stand pizza made in America. Tutta Bella has expanded to 10 locations over the last two decades.

Joe Fugere, the CEO and founder, told The Puget Sound Business Journal that, while the company’s profits are split 50/50 between its restaurant and food manufacturing, he expects Tutta Bella to have an 80/20 split towards food manufacturing over the next couple of years.

Past deals with national grocers

Tutta Bella already struck deals with Costco in 2021, supplying pizzas to 63 Costco locations in the Northwest. The Italian eatery also has products at certain Fred Meyer and QFC stores.

“When an initial order comes in, you have to fill, and then you refill,” Fugere told The Puget Sound Business Journal. “We worked around the clock for 14 days to fulfill the initial order. We fulfilled it on time, but it killed us—like everyone was exhausted.”

In response, Tutta Bella hired 20 more employees and expanded its working hours. Now, the team produces approximately 10,000 food products daily, ranging from pastas to salads to its locally famous pizza.

