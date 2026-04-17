Seattle weekend events: Record Store Day, Earth Day festivals, sports, and more

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

The rain rolled through this week, but this weekend is forecast for fun!

Major music events planned around Record Store Day

It’s a big weekend for music lovers with Record Store Day on Saturday. There will be exclusive deals, exclusive records, and lots more happening at record stores across the state. You’ll want to plan ahead and get to your favorite shop early. Some might already be lined up, so you don’t miss out on the records you want.

I did have someone reach out with a shout-out to Musicology in Edmonds, which is turning the day into a mini-music festival with multiple live shows, exclusive giveaways, and Record Store Day drops.

Record Store Day isn’t the only big shopping event of the weekend for fans of vinyl; the Northwest’s Largest Garage and Vintage Sale is taking over the Clark County Event Center in Ridgefield on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are over 600 indoor garage sales, and the sellers keep 100% of all the sales. Get tickets and additional details on the event’s website.

Friendship Festival

If you are looking for a free event to take the family to this weekend, the Fisher Pavilion in the Seattle Center is hosting the 17th Annual Seattle International Children’s Friendship Festival. This volunteer-run event highlights music, dance, and art from around the world and offers hands-on STEM activities. The International Children’s Festival is Saturday and Sunday, starting at 11 a.m.

Cat adoption event

Also in the Seattle Center this weekend, you might see a lot of our furry friends, but not just the usual folks out walking their dogs. Cats are the star of the show at Pop Cats — a convention that is all about cats, featuring speakers and workshops to teach you about cats, vendors for you to pamper your pet, and an opportunity for you to add to your family with adoptable cats. Don’t worry, this isn’t just an event for people; the cats are invited, too. Pop Cat is Saturday and Sunday at the Seattle Center Exhibition Hall.

Events celebrating Earth Day

Earth Day is coming up on Wednesday, April 22, and there are a variety of events to kick off the celebrations this Saturday, including the Earth Day Run at Magnuson Park and EarthFest at the Bellevue Botanical Garden, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., is free, and features family-friendly activities, resource booths, and live music. There’s also Earth Day celebrations at Meridian Habitat Park in Puyallup and at Salt Water State Park in Des Moines.

Long Beach Razor Clam Festival

If you are up for a bit of an adventure this weekend, a listener reached out and said the weather is going to be great for the Long Beach Razor Clam Festival.

The seafood celebration will feature food trucks, local vendors, live music, cook-offs, an oyster-shucking contest, and plenty of family fun. There will be daily clam-digging lessons and clam-cleaning demos, so you can learn how to harvest clams on your own bounty of Pacific Razor Clams. The Festival is in Long Beach Friday and Saturday.

Seattle sports this weekend

It is a busy sports weekend as the Seattle Mariners are back home, taking on a couple of AL West Rivals during their next homestand. The Texas Rangers are in town over the weekend, and it is another weekend of great promos, including the Kingdome fanny pack hat, Cal Raleigh 70’s jersey night Saturday, and 70’s Pin Day on Sunday. The Mariners are also doing Stitch and Pitch at the ballpark on Sunday, so feel free to bring your own projects to work on or check out the Mariner Moose Crochet Kit and access to the vendor fair on the Rooftop Boardwalk.

The Seattle Sounders take on St. Louis City SC at Lumen Field Saturday night, with the match starting at 6:30 p.m.

There are a couple of roller derby bouts as well. Rat City Roller Derby has a doubleheader at Hangar 30 in Magnuson Park, Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Doors will open at 2 p.m. ahead of the bout. Jet City Roller Derby also has a double header at Edmonds Community College in the Seaview Gym in Lynnwood at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., doors will open at 4 p.m.

How are you enjoying the final stretch of April? Let me know at paulh@kiroradio.com.

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