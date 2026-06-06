Seattle waterfront gets Ben & Jerry’s: Ice cream shop to take over space on Pier 54

SEATTLE — Ben & Jerry’s announced it will be joining Seattle’s downtown waterfront by either the end of this year or early 2027.

The ice cream shop will take over the 1,252-square-foot space Premier Meat Pies used to occupy on Pier 54. Premier Meat Pies lasted eight years at that location.

Ben & Jerry’s, which operates as an independent franchise — a business model in which an owner runs an individually owned location of an established chain restaurant — has locations in Green Lake, Gig Harbor, and an upcoming Northgate location expected to open by mid-July.

The Pier 54 location is expected to open by December 2026 or January 2027, but the owners are hoping doors will open even sooner.

“The high foot traffic and high volume of tourists is definitely appealing,” the owners, Lance and Moria Blair, told The Puget Sound Business Journal. “People from all over come to the Seattle waterfront — from cruise ships, school trips, or just local folks who are like ‘let’s go down to the waterfront for a day,’ during which they may want to treat themselves. And we specialize in providing an opportunity to have fun and engage with the Ben & Jerry’s brand.”

Ben & Jerry’s even established a pop-up on Pier 54 that serves a limited menu, which will last through mid-September.

Ben & Jerry’s flavors

The Burlington, Vermont-based ice cream company recently published a list of its most popular flavors, with Half Baked claiming the top spot. Cherry Garcia, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and Strawberry Cheesecake rounded out the top five, followed by The Tonight Dough, Phish Food, Americone Dream, Chunky Monkey, and Milk & Cookies.

Americone Dream was created in tandem with former Late Show host Stephen Colbert, and the company stated it has no plans to shelve the flavor despite Colbert’s recent departure. Instead, Ben & Jerry’s will update the packaging to reflect Colbert’s exit.

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