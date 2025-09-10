Seattle tobacco shop hit by smash-and-grab for the second time in a week

SEATTLE — A tobacco shop in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood was broken into for the second time in just a week early this morning, while the shop owner slept inside.

Just before 2:30 a.m. on Monday, a group of people who used a car to smash into a tobacco shop.

The Seattle Police Department confirmed the group rammed the car into the front of the shop several times so they could get inside.

The crash caused significant damage, including a destroyed security gate, a shattered glass door, and a broken steel bollard.

There’s no word on how much merchandise the group got away with.

Police say there were five people in the group – all were wearing dark clothing.

They got away in two cars: a dark sedan and a silver SUV. Police say they took off down 85th Street toward Aurora Avenue.

The owner of the store told KIRO 7 that they were able to rebuild the front of the shop and put a wooden door in place so that they could be open for business on Tuesday.

Then, at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, the shop owner was sleeping in the back of the store when he says thieves struck again.

He says the suspects saw him, but didn’t hurt him.

It is still unclear how much damage was done and how much merchandise was stolen this time, and whether these were the same suspects as Monday’s smash-and-grab, but Seattle police are investigating.

Anyone with information that might help track down the people responsible is asked to call the Seattle Police Department.

