Seattle teen makes 911 call pretending to order pizza to escape kidnapping attempt

Jamir Eugene Mayfield has been charged with second-degree kidnapping in connection with an incident that occurred on January 6, according to King County court documents.

According to the court documents, the incident began when an 18-year-old woman, identified as B.A., and her 17-year-old cousin, M.A., contacted a man known as “Tony,” to get marijuana.

The other man and Mayfield, who is also known as “Fly,” picked up the two women in a car at approximately 1 a.m.

The court documents said the other man was driving and Mayfield was in the passenger seat.

B.A. told police she felt strange after smoking a joint in the car, suspecting it may have been laced with another drug. She also said the two men had alcohol in the car.

According to the documents, both men demanded the women hand over their phones, claiming it was to play music.

However, B.A. didn’t believe them.

She used M.A.’s phone to make a 911 call, pretending to order a pizza and telling dispatchers that she couldn’t speak freely.

B.A. made excuses to get the men to stop the car, stating she needed to use the restroom and throw up, but they refused and told her to be quiet.

B.A. told police that the men showed her they were both carrying guns and asked her, “You see this? You wanna get popped?”

When they arrived at their destination, B.A. stated that the men grabbed her arm as if to force her to go inside.

She pretended to be on the phone with her father, watched the men escort M.A. into a building, and then ran away.

B.A. used M.A.’s phone to call 911 a second time, which allowed police to find her and, eventually, M.A.

Police found M.A. in the lobby of the Onni Apartment complex, located at 130 Boren Ave N.

He was found to be in possession of a Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

Mayfield was apprehended in an apartment within the same complex.

A search of that apartment did not reveal a firearm, and it was confirmed that the apartment owner was on house arrest and did not have weapons there.

A search of the other man’s vehicle revealed two loaded magazines.

According to police, M.A. appeared to be under the influence of narcotics at the time she was to be interviewed and was unable to stay awake.

B.A. told police that M.A. said that she believed they had been kidnapped.

M.A. told B.A. that one of the men had tried to take off her clothes in the apartment, but she did not let him.

She said this prompted her to call B.A. for help. When M.A. called B.A., the men made her talk on speaker phone, which she said she believed was being muted and unmuted.

B.A. said she believed the men were also texting from M.A’s phone.

The Prosecuting Attorney for King County has requested bail for both men at $500,000 each, citing the seriousness of the incident, the likelihood of violent offenses, and the possibility that the men may fail to appear in court.

Mayfield has a pending case in Tukwila Municipal Court where he is charged with assault 4th degree-domestic violence and theft 3rd degree-domestic violence.

There is a $5,000 warrant out for Mayfield’s arrest in that case.

The second man was initially arrested but charges against him were dismissed.

