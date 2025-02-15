Seattle SWAT arrests felon after shed burglary, gunfire in North Seattle

Seattle police arrested a 34-year-old convicted felon Thursday night in North Seattle after a burglary led to gunfire last month, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers recovered multiple firearms, including a stolen gun, during the arrest.

The incident began on Jan. 10 when patrol officers responded to reports of a burglary with shots fired in the 5100 block of 40th Avenue Northeast.

A worker discovered a broken lock from a tool shed on the property and found a man actively burglarizing it, police said.

The employee tried to detain the suspect until police arrived, but the man broke free and ran.

The victim followed him down a nearby walking path while giving updates to officers.

As the suspect fled, he turned and fired three to four gunshots at the victim. The victim was not hit but sustained minor injuries during the struggle, according to police.

After a month-long investigation, the Robbery Unit took over the case and identified the suspect and located his home in the 6800 block of 62nd Avenue Northeast.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for his apartment, and on Feb. 13, the SWAT team moved in and took him into custody.

Inside the suspect’s home, officers recovered three handguns, two rifles, and ammunition. One of the guns had been reported stolen during a car prowl outside the suspect’s apartment, police said.

Authorities noted that the man, a convicted felon, is legally prohibited from possessing firearms.

His criminal history includes previous convictions for drive-by shooting, unlawful possession of a firearm, felony harassment, identity theft, and trafficking in stolen property.

He was booked into King County Jail on multiple felony charges, including burglary, robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, and assault.





©2025 Cox Media Group