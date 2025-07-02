Seattle Storm to unveil Sue Bird statue outside Climate Pledge Arena

SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm says a legendary point guard, Sue Bird, is getting a statue outside of Climate Pledge Arena.

The Hall of Famer will be the first player honored with one from the WNBA franchise.

The statue will be unveiled on August 17 at 10 a.m.

Storm franchise leadership, city officials, WNBA legends, and Sue Bird will all be in attendance.

“Sue’s legacy isn’t just written in championships—it’s woven into the fabric of Seattle,” said Seattle Storm President & CEO Alisha Valavanis. “Her leadership transcended basketball and helped shape a cultural shift—one that expanded who gets to lead, who gets seen and who gets celebrated.”

Immediately following the unveiling, fans are invited to enjoy a free community fan fest beginning at 12:00 p.m.

The Storm tip off against the Mercury at 3:00 p.m. later that afternoon. Doors to Climate Pledge Arena will open at 1:30 p.m., and the first 7,500 fans attending the game will receive an original drawing of a classic Sue Bird game-action photo created by local Seattle artist Keegan Hall, courtesy of BECU.

Bird’s statue was created by Roblatt Amrany Studio sculptor Julie Rotblatt-Amrany. It’s the same studio behind some of the most iconic sports statues, including Ken Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez and Dave Niehaus’ statues at T-Mobile Park, Lenny Wilkens’ statue at Climate Pledge Arena, and A’ja Wilson’s statue at the University of South Carolina.

“For over two decades, the city of Seattle supported me, both on and off the court. It’s because of this community that Seattle will forever hold a special place in my heart. This statue isn’t just for me, it’s for anyone out there hoping to one day pursue their passions and live out their dreams,” said Sue Bird. “I’m thankful to the Storm and Seattle for this honor, and can’t wait to celebrate with my family, friends and our amazing fans this August.”

Bird spent her entire 21-season career with the Storm. She was a part of four WNBA Championships, 13 All-Star selections, and holds the all-time assists record.

©2025 Cox Media Group