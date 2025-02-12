Seattle Special Election: Early results showed strong lead for the payroll tax proposition

SEATTLE — Supporters of the payroll tax subject to Proposition 1A in Seattle’s special election say they are encouraged by early results, showing a 13,124 vote lead after the Tuesday night update.

Prop 1A and Prop 1B both relied on a yes or no question in order to be passed. More than 68% of people voted ‘yes’ and 57.55% supported 1A, the citizen-led petition.

Both questions asked voters to fund the social housing developer that was created in a previous election. 1A creates an ‘excess compensation” tax of five percent when a business pays someone more than $1 Million. 1B, an alternative supported by the body of Seattle City Council and many in the business community, would fund $10 million a year for the next six years from an existing payroll tax. Supporters of 1A say the new tax’s lead represents the “power of the people.”

“This will help lower rents across the board.” said Areesa Somani, with House Our Neighbors, “There is no social housing model in Seattle yet, and this will aid us in following in the footsteps of great international cities and creating mixed-income housing for working families who deserve to live in the city they work in.”

Supporters of 1B haven’t called it quits after Tuesday night’s results. Around 19% of the vote had been counted by this posting in an election King County Elections officials expected 33% turnout. The Seattle Metro Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Rachel Smith said she is waiting for all votes to be counted.

“When considering this ballot initiative, we wanted to see social housing done right, and we believe Proposition 1B is the smart move.”

“It establishes the support and accountability of the city’s Office of Housing – which has a 40-year track record, and it makes sure the affordable units get funded using public money – while not compromising the agency getting grants, loans, or other financial resources.” Smith continued in a statement.

Somani says she expects legal challenges to the measure, assuming the lead holds.

See results and learn more about ballot measures here.

