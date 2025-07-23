Seattle Seahawks deploy GPS-powered Turf Tank robot to paint VMAC practice field

RENTON, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The Seattle Seahawks latest roster move is the perfect addition to the team as they gear up for the 2025 season: a Turf Tank robot.

A Turf Tank is a programmable, GPS-enabled device that has been put into action for training camp, painting the Virginia Mason Athletic Center field, the Seahawks announced on social media.

Seahawks claim Turf Tank robot to paint field

The Turf Tank robot is currently used by more than 5,000 customers worldwide and can paint more than 120 different sports field layouts, including football, soccer, baseball, lacrosse, and rugby.

Controlled by a software program on a tablet, the device can create more than 10,000 different field layout combinations that are adjustable for specific dimensions, and work on grass, dirt, and artificial turf.

The Turf Tank price is listed as upwards of $60,000 per unit on the company’s website. It can draw numbers, letters, and logos onto a field’s surface, and aims to create a field’s boundaries with better accuracy than human line makers, and at a faster pace.

The Seahawks told GeekWire that they’ve been using the Turf Tank for about three years at the VMAC, and it takes less than two hours to prepare the field with all of its lines.

©2025 Cox Media Group