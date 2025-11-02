Seattle Restaurant Week’s “Give a Meal” program helps feed the hungry

SEATTLE — SNAP benefits officially lapsed Saturday, and government agencies have been scrambling to fill the gap — but the public can help too.

Seattle Restaurant Week is offering diners an easy way to fight food insecurity through a program called “Give a Meal.”

Seventeen restaurants participating in the annual event are collecting donations to combat hunger. The donations go to Good Food Kitchens, a nonprofit that distributes funds to restaurants and community groups working to feed people in need.

One of the beneficiaries is Mojito on Roosevelt, a restaurant that donates more than 1,000 meals per week to the University District Food Bank.

Owner Luam Wersom even built a separate area of the kitchen solely for preparing donated meals.

“Right now, there are so many people who are not going to get the services they need, and it’s people like Luam who are filling the gap that’s happening right now,” said John Chen, a Mojito donor.

The lapse in SNAP benefits means Mojito and other organizations like it are bracing for greater demand.

“Today’s the first day, so we haven’t seen an uptick,” said Jessamyn Reichmann with the Mojito Community Foundation Fund. “But on our end, we are getting prepared to make more meals.”

At Zylberschtein’s Deli, giving is as simple as rounding up to the next dollar.

“Customers are supporting us; they are then donating and supporting other restaurateurs who are feeding people,” said Hilary Maler, the deli’s operations manager.

Mojito told KIRO 7 it expects to cook an additional 500 meals a week thanks to proceeds from the initiative.

“It really makes me believe in the power of community and the power of love,” Reichmann said.

You can find the full list of participating restaurants here . Seattle Restaurant Week runs through November 8.

