Seattle Restaurant Week returns this month! Here’s the lineup

For those who have had their eye on a restaurant but couldn’t commit to the price, this week is for you.

Seattle Restaurant Week is returning at the end of October, with more than 100 participating restaurants.

This year, the event is nearly two weeks, starting on Oct. 26 and ending on Nov. 8.

Restaurants offer special deals during Seattle Restaurant Week

Restaurants span from Queen Anne’s How to Cook a Wolf, to downtown’s Charlotte Restaurant & Lounge, to Fremont’s El Camino, to Rainier Beach’s Jude’s Old Town. They offer set dinner prices spanning $20 to $65, with the average price around $55 per person.

For example, Charlotte Restaurant & Lounge is offering a $35 fixed-price lunch, Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to a news release from the restaurant.

On the menu is a first course of an arugula salad with wild arugula, parmesan, pickled shallots, tarragon vinaigrette, and crispy lotus root. Followed by a second course of spicy pork and Korean rice cakes with heritage ground pork ragout, Szechuan peppercorn, bok choy, silken tofu, and scallions.

“Seattle Restaurant Week is such a special time to celebrate the incredible ingredients of the Pacific Northwest,” Charlotte Restaurant & Lounge Executive Chef Ryan Pearson said in an email to MyNorthwest. “At Charlotte, I wanted to create a menu that feels both approachable and elevated. Our prix fixe lunch is designed to be light yet satisfying, whether you’re joining us for a quick business lunch or simply to enjoy the views and a midday indulgence.”

Along with Seattle, restaurants in Bellevue, Bothell, Edmonds, Everett, Federal Way, Issaquah, Kent, Kirkland, Lynnwood, Mercer Island, Redmond, Renton, and Woodinville have joined in.

Seattle Restaurant Week has a list of participating restaurants on its website, where foodies can filter their search to narrow down the perfect spot.

Select businesses are offering diners an option to donate from their menu and support community kitchens.

