Seattle rated ‘number one domestic travel destination’ for Labor Day weekend; here’s what to expect

It’s Labor Day weekend, and that means the roads and skies are going to be packed in Western Washington.

In fact, according to AAA, Seattle is the number one domestic Labor Day weekend destination for U.S. travelers.

What to expect at the airport

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) is expecting record-breaking crowds.

Airport officials say Friday will likely be the busiest of the Labor Day holiday travel period, with another busy day on Monday as people head home.

Around one million people are projected to depart, arrive, or pass through SEA.

Jane McConnell is headed to Sun Valley; she tells us she always follows her own “golden rule”.

“Get here early, I mean really early, because it is just one of those things, you know, the weekend is exceptional,” McConnell said.

Port of Seattle spokesperson Chris Guizlo said they expect to break a few records this weekend.

“I think it’s a combo of folks wanting to visit Seattle, AAA says we are number one for Labor Day and number two for the Fourth of July holiday,” Guizlo said.

Because of the influx, having a plan is necessary.

“How are you going to arrive, are you taking light rail, ride share, or taxi... will there be parking?” Guizlo reminds travelers to ask themselves these questions before setting out.

He tells us that using SEA Spot Saver and reserved parking are recommended, as long as there are slots still available.

As always, make sure you have your Enhanced ID or passport. That way, you can easily make it through TSA.

What to expect on the roads

The Washington State Department of Transportation has tools, tips, and travel charts to help make holiday weekend traveling easier.

WSDOT’s Labor Day weekend travel charts show the best times to travel on key highways, including:

Most highway construction will be paused this weekend to relieve road congestion, but delays are still likely. WSDOT urges travelers to “pack their patience,“ plan ahead, stay alert, and give themselves extra time to get where they’re going.

Check the WSDOT website to find helpful tools, a link to their mobile app, and a link to their social media channels to check real-time travel conditions and traffic updates.

What to expect on the ferries

Travelers driving onto Washington State Ferries this weekend should plan for long waits:

Westbound or island-bound: Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 28-30

Eastbound or off-island: Sunday through Monday, Aug. 31-Sept. 1.

WSDOT urges passengers to bypass vehicle lines and board much faster by traveling as a walk-on passenger.

Tips for ferry travel:

