Seattle ranked among top cities for surviving a zombie apocalypse

As another “The Walking Dead” spin-off is set to release on Sept. 10, Lawn Love has released a list of 2023′s best cities for surviving a zombie apocalypse.

To find out which cities would be best, researchers first established a level of importance to each survival factor and then grouped them into five categories.

The categories consisted of a city’s vulnerability, number of hideouts, abundance of supplies, quality of protection, and ease of mobility. There were 30 determining factors in total.

Data was then collected on the 200 largest cities in the United States. A city’s score ranged across all factors and categories. The highest overall score was ranked “Best” at number one, and the lowest was ranked “Worst” at 200.

Seattle was ranked 14 out of the 200. The city was assigned a hideout ranking of 71, a supply ranking of 42, and a protection ranking of 42. It received a total score of 46.7 and a vulnerability rank of 50.

The City of Spokane was ranked at 38, Tacoma was ranked at 49, Vancouver was ranked at 69, and Bellevue was ranked at 76.

The best and worst cities for surviving a zombie apocalypse are as follows according to Lawn Love.

Top 10 best cities: Houston, New York, San Antonio, Miami, Los Angeles, Austin, San Diego, Las Vegas, Chicago, and Orlando.

Top 10 worst cities: Miramar, Florida; Jackson, Florida; Nevada, North Las Vegas; Paterson, New Jersey; Pembroke Pines, Florida; Surprise, Arizona; Port St. Lucie, Florida; Garden Grove, California.

For the full report, visit the original article.

©2023 Cox Media Group