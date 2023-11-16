Seattle Public Schools facing major budget deficit of more than $100 million

Seattle Public Schools is facing a major budget deficit. Their projected shortfall for the 2024-2025 school year is more than $100 million.

Superintendent Brent Jones says he does not plan to close or consolidate any schools next year.

“It makes me feel relieved for myself and all of the other families who are in this situation,” said parent Migee Han.

Officials say the plan does call for large-scale changes as they work to create a system of “well-resourced schools.”

“The proposed budget resolution is not just a financial document, it’s a reflection of our shared priorities and values,” said Jones.

The district says school closures could happen in the 2025 - 2026 school year.

As the district works to crunch numbers, parents are asking for inclusion and transparency.

“I also want you to think about how community voice is solicited and whose input is actually represented. I’m the new PTA president at Dunlap we are a title one high-poverty school, 90% BIPOC, 40% ELL and I was not included in reviewing or developing this financial policy or plan,” said parent Alex Wakemen Rouse.

One of the major issues impacting the budget is low enrollment. Between 2019 and 2023 the district says they lost nearly 5,000 students.

“We are sort of in that middle ground where we’re not at full capacity, so there is potential for us to be among the groups to be considered, so that is certainly a concern,” said Han.

Superintendent Jones has suggested reducing staff, restructuring bus routes, program adjustments, and selling off or leasing non-school properties, and that is causing concern among some parents.

“Communities of color, particularly Black and brown, have typically worn the brunt of redlining and underfunding and inequity,” said Han.

The school board is expected to vote on the plan on December 13th. The superintendent will reveal the final 2024-2025 budget in May of next year.

©2023 Cox Media Group