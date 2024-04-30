Seattle Public Schools creating ‘traffic gardens’ for elementary students

SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools is creating fun and interactive ways for elementary students to learn traffic and bicycling skills.

These so-called “traffic gardens” are miniature roadway networks, made up of mini-streets and mini-roads designed in a playful and engaging way.

The hope is that these little roads will teach kids about road safety.

We should see traffic gardens in every elementary school in the district by 2025.

Have you ever heard of a traffic garden? If not, when you tell someone about them, tell them you heard it here first AND... Posted by Seattle Public Schools on Tuesday, April 23, 2024

