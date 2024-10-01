Seattle Public Schools announce new plan to consolidate five schools, K-8 and option schools spared

Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones announced a revised plan Tuesday to address the district’s $100 million budget deficit for the 2025-26 school year.

The plan includes consolidating five schools.

The updated proposal comes after receiving significant feedback from families, staff, and the community regarding earlier plans to close up to 21 schools.

In a message to the Seattle Public Schools community, Dr. Jones acknowledged concerns and emphasized the need for collaboration to implement changes that balance the budget while minimizing student disruption.

The proposed consolidations are designed to address declining enrollment and improve the district’s overall financial stability.

Dr. Jones clarified that K-8 and option schools, including those with specialized service models such as Deaf and Hard of Hearing and Dual Language Immersion programs, will not be considered for consolidation in the upcoming school year.

He noted that the lessons learned from the initial consolidations would guide future decisions.

A third-party expert will validate the selection process to ensure transparency and accountability, and the criteria for choosing schools include factors such as building condition, enrollment capacity, and the ability to minimize disruption for students and staff.

Preliminary recommendations are expected to be shared with the School Board by the end of October.

After canceling earlier community meetings, the district will host new meetings to gather input and discuss transition support for impacted schools.

