Seattle Pride announces theme, grand marshals, and announcers for 2025 event

SEATTLE — Seattle Pride has announced the 2025 Seattle Pride Parade theme as Louder, alongside Congresswoman Emily Randall and Cheer Seattle as grand marshals.

In making the announcement, Seattle Pride Executive Director Patti Hearn explained what this theme meant for the queer community:

“‘Louder’ is a celebration of those who paved the way before us, of voices that shattered silence and demanded change. It honors those who continue to stand defiantly in the face of hatred. It is a promise to carry that legacy forward, to amplify every story and every truth within our community. It is a reminder that our joy, our love, and our resilience are acts of care — for ourselves and for those who come after us.”

Seattle Pride also hopes that as the first queer Latina in Congress, Congresswoman Randall will further reflect the love, resilience, and strength of the LGBTQIA2S+ community alongside the chosen theme. Cheer Seattle exemplifies the same, as a non-profit cheerleading organization that raises funds and awareness for the queer community.

The announcers and deejays include Lemon Boy, Versace Doll, Ceasar Hart, Deejay Hershe, DonnaTella Howe, Sable Jones St. James, Kimere, Justice Manslayer, and Rowan Ruthless.

As the state’s largest parade and one of the largest Pride parades nationally, the Seattle Pride Parade will wrap up Pride Month on Sunday, June 29.

The parade begins in downtown Seattle at 11 a.m. and moves along 4th Avenue, between Union Street and Denny Way. The event is free, though reserved grandstand seating is available for public purchase beginning March 14.

Visit SeattlePride.org for more information and tickets.





