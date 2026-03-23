Seattle Pride announces 2026 theme and this year’s grand marshals

SEATTLE — It’s time to rally, Seattle — literally! Seattle Pride has announced the 2026 Seattle Pride Parade theme as ‘Rally.’

According to Seattle Pride Executive Director Patti Hearn, this year’s theme reflects Pride’s dual role as both a celebration and a protest.

“It’s what happens when we come together for a common goal,” Hearn said. “That’s the energy we need to bring to 2026. This year, we take that energy to the streets. We get inspired before the march. We answer the call to action.”

Each year, Seattle Pride selects a theme that reflects the moment — naming where the community stands and pointing toward where it’s going. Last year, the theme was ‘Louder.’ The goal was to encourage the community to take up space and use its voice. In 2024, Seattle celebrated 50 years with Pride – and dubbed the theme ‘Now’ to reflect the significance of the milestone.

Hearn added that this year’s theme also reflects the resilience required during a challenging moment for LGBTQIA2S+ communities.

“Queer and trans people are under attack. Our rights, our dignity, our safety — these things are under real and active threat,” she said. “And the way we fight back is by showing up for each other. Showing up with each other — as community members, as allies, as people who love someone in this movement and people who have the power to make change.”

On Monday, Seattle Pride also announced queer activist and community leader Deaunte Damper and the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s (PWHL) Seattle Torrent as this year’s grand marshals.

Damper has been recognized for his work uplifting Black and LGBTQIA2S+ voices in Seattle, including the prestigious Ryan White Community Champion Award last year for his leadership, advocacy, and commitment to community empowerment. He served as the first-ever NAACP LGBTQ chair and works at the King County Regional Office of Gun Violence Prevention. He leads We Live in Color, which introduces the community to strong Black leaders within the LGBTQIA2S+ community, airing weekly on Converge Media’s digital platforms.

“I’m deeply honored to serve as a grand marshal for Seattle Pride 2026,” Damper said. “To me, ‘Rally’ is about more than gathering — it’s about showing up with purpose, with urgency, and with love for one another. In a time when our communities are facing real challenges, we have to stand together, uplift each other, and keep pushing for justice and visibility. Pride has always been both protest and celebration, and I’m proud to help lead that call to action this year.”

The Seattle Torrent, the city’s PWHL team, has quickly become a force both on and off the ice for equity, inclusion, and visibility in sports. The team is committed to creating space for women and LGBTQIA2S+ fans and athletes.

“We’re honored to join our community for Seattle Pride 2026,” said Madi McNamara, Director of Team Business Operations at Seattle Torrent. “Hockey is built on teamwork, resilience, and showing up for one another — and that’s exactly what this year’s ‘Rally’ theme represents. As a team rooted in community, we’re proud to stand with LGBTQIA2S+ people across Seattle and use our platform to help rally support, visibility, and action both on and off the ice.”

The Seattle Pride Parade will take place on Sunday, June 28, in downtown Seattle along 4th Avenue between Union Street and Denny Way. The day will begin at Westlake Park stage with pre-show entertainment at 10 a.m. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. The event is free to attend. Reserved grandstand seating will be available for purchase at SeattlePride.orgwhile space lasts.

Seattle Pride also invites community members who want to make a difference, make new connections, and support Pride to join as volunteers. VisitSeattlePride.org/Volunteer to learn more and sign up.

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