Seattle police: Teen arrested, linked to 10 armed robberies in one month

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Police Department said its officers have arrested a 17-year-old boy accused of committing 10 armed robberies in one month.

Police said the robberies took place between Feb. 21 and 24.

In each instance, officers said the teen used a gun to scare clerks into giving him cash and or merchandise.

On Feb. 21, police said the teen held up a pizza shop on South Jackson Street. Officers say he grabbed the clerk by his uniform, put a gun to his stomach, and demanded money from the register.

The next day, officers said the teen robbed a convenience store on Renton Avenue South. He’s accused of pointing the gun at the clerk to hand over money.

“The incident scared the clerk to the point that he ran outside of the store to a nearby driver asking them to call 911,” police said.

Officers credit community tips and a variety of physical, video, and digital evidence for helping track down the teen.

He was arrested on March 6 in Redmond and booked into the Judge Patricia H. Clark Family Justice Center.





