Seattle police: Stranger crashes rooftop party; steals alcohol and threatens guests with gun

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a report of a man who went to a rooftop party, stole several bottles of liquor and pointed a gun at someone.

Police say they got the call around 10 p.m. in the University District.

The person who called 911 said they were having a party on the rooftop of an apartment building when a stranger came up and took a few bottles of liquor.

The man tried to leave and when a partygoer confronted him, he allegedly pulled a gun out and pointed it at them.

Another man who appeared to know the suspect attempted to de-escalate before both took the alcohol and left.

A suspect was not located when officers arrived.

