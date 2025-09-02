Seattle police seize 5,000 fentanyl pills, other drugs after chase through SODO

Seattle police say officers arrested a 33-year-old man in South Seattle after a brief chase that led to the discovery of thousands of fentanyl pills, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cash inside his car.

The incident happened early Sunday, Sept. 1, when patrol officers spotted a man they knew was wanted on a domestic violence warrant out of Snohomish County.

Police said they saw him arrive at a SODO gas station just before 5:40 a.m. After he filled his car with gas, officers attempted to pull him over.

Instead of stopping, police said the man drove off and abandoned his vehicle at a nearby apartment complex.

Officers ran after him to his apartment, where they waited outside until he came out.

He was taken into custody without further incident.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the abandoned car.

Inside, officers reported finding 84.3 grams of crack cocaine, 113.8 grams of methamphetamine, more than 550 grams of fentanyl pills—estimated at over 5,000 doses—along with $842 in cash and the suspect’s identification card.

Although Snohomish County later declined to verify the domestic violence warrant, Seattle police booked the man into King County Jail.

He is being held on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle, obstructing law enforcement, and the sale and delivery of synthetic narcotics.

©2025 Cox Media Group