Seattle police searching for suspect in deadly arson after man may have been mistakenly charged

SEATTLE — After charges were dismissed against a man who may have been mistakenly identified as a suspect in a deadly Wallingford arson, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding the real suspect.

On June 4, 72-year-old Susan Lisette Klee died in a fire at her home that officials determined was intentionally set.

25-year-old Letian Shi was charged with first-degree murder after surveillance footage in the neighborhood and a receipt at a Dick’s Drive-In after the fire led to the man’s arrest on July 10.

He was held on $4 million bail and pleaded not guilty on August 4, according to court documents.

Shi was held in the King County Jail for nearly a month before charges were dismissed on August 8th.

The King County Prosecutor’s Office says detectives found new information in the investigation that raised questions about the suspect’s identity, and the state moved to dismiss charges.

Seattle Police sent out a release on Monday asking for the public’s help in identifying the real suspect who intentionally set Klee‘s Wallingford home on fire.

SPD asks for any information, to call their Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

