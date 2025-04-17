Local

Seattle police search for missing endangered teen with autism

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Have you seen Scott? That’s the question Seattle police are asking.

They say he is missing and could be in danger.

Officers say the 15-year-old with autism and ADHD went missing Thursday morning near the Delridge neighborhood.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans, a gray shirt, off-white Nike shoes, and was carrying an orange backpack.

The department says he often uses the transit system and frequents shelters, lighthouses, and the Supper Club in Burien.

If you see him, call 911 right away.

