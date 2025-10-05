Seattle police say van with kids inside catches fire after man rams it

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly ramming his SUV into a van with a family inside on Saturday evening.

At around 5:30 p.m., crews responded to the crash in the Wallingford neighborhood near Meridian Avenue North and North 40th Street.

A couple in their 40s driving a minivan with two young girls, aged 7 and 10, had allegedly been hit by a man driving the SUV, according to SPD.

Police say the two cars were at an impasse because of the narrow roadway while driving on Meridian Avenue North.

The driver of the van reportedly tried to find a place to pull over, but said the man in the SUV became angry, flipped them off, and allegedly rammed into the front of their van.

Seattle police say the impact caused the van to catch fire, but the family of four was not injured.

The driver of the SUV was arrested at the scene without incident and was booked into the King County Jail, charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon and property destruction, according to SPD.

