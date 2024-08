SEATTLE — Officers from the Seattle Police Department heard reports of a possible shooting in the Capitol Hill neighborhood on Thursday morning.

SPD and the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) responded to the 1700 block of 17th Avenue around 8 a.m.

According to SPD, it appears that there was a shooting and one man is dead.

SPD says their information is currently limited but they are heading to the scene to learn more.

