Seattle police remember K9 who saved partner in line of duty

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department is honoring K9 Officer Jedi who died two years ago on Jan. 5.

Officials say Jedi was stabbed to death while protecting his SPD partner in the line of duty.

“An author once wrote ‘Dogs die. But dogs live, too… They live brave, beautiful lives. They protect their families. And love us…And they don’t waste time being afraid of tomorrow,’” said a spokesperson.

Officers referred to Jedi as a dog who lived a “brave and beautiful life” and wasn’t afraid of anything.









