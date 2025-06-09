Seattle Police: Man stabbed in the buttocks during drunken fight

SEATTLE — A man is recovering after police say he was stabbed in the buttocks following a fight with an acquaintance.

Seattle police responded to Beacon Ave. S and 15th Ave. S. around 8:20 p.m. for reports of a person stabbed.

They found the 59-year-old victim on a King County Metro Coach with a stab wound to the buttocks.

He was treated by the fire department and taken to Harborview Medical Center.

According to police, the man and the suspect, his acquaintance, were drinking alcohol behind a gas station. While they were drinking, they got into an argument and the suspect stabbed the victim, police said.

Officers set up a security perimeter around the area for a K9 scent track. However, the K9 team could not conduct the search due to the highly populated area.

Officers did not locate the suspect.

If anyone has information on the stabbing, they are asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

