Seattle Police: Man critically injured in South Delridge shooting

SEATTLE — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the back in Seattle’s South Delridge neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were dispatched to reports of a shooting in an alley along 17th Avenue Southwest at around 10:50 a.m.

Arriving officers found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back. Officers treated him until the Seattle Fire Department arrived and took him to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say the victim was shot in a small encampment, and the suspect ran off before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

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