Seattle Police: Man arrested by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a man in possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) this week following a multi-agency operation.

According to SPD, detectives in the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force worked alongside FBI agents, Community Response Group officers, and the Department of Homeland Security on the operation.

On November 5, the Seattle ICAC detectives and federal law enforcement partners executed a search warrant in Seattle’s Delridge neighborhood, arresting a 23-year-old man who was allegedly in possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

Police say they arrested the man without incident.

SPD reports that ICAC detectives interviewed the suspect and booked him into the King County Jail for possession and distribution of CSAM. Detectives also report they recovered CSAM evidence at the scene.

