Seattle police looking for missing 60-year-old man

SEATTLE — A Missing Indigenous Person (MIPA) Alert has been issued for a man last seen leaving a home in Seattle.

According to Seattle Police, 60-year-old David Newlun was last seen leaving a home off E Howell Street around 4 p.m. on April 15, heading in an unknown direction.

He may appear confused and in need of assistance returning home.

Newlun is known to frequent the University District.

He is described as 6′2″ and weighs around 160 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes, and may have a light beard. Newlun was last seen wearing a dark green flannel shirt, blue jeans, black slip-on shoes and a black beanie with a Seahawks logo on it.

If you see him, call 911.





