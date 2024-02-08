Local

Seattle police investigating unprovoked shooting in Ravenna

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Image 1 of 5

Shooting investigation in Ravenna

By KIRO 7 News Staff

RAVENNA, Wash. — Seattle police say they heard about a gunshot victim in Ravenna just after 11 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg in the 5200 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast. 

Officials say the injury was non-life-threatening. She did not know the suspect and said the shooting was unprovoked.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Seattle Police at 206-233-5000

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read