Seattle police investigating unprovoked shooting in Ravenna

RAVENNA, Wash. — Seattle police say they heard about a gunshot victim in Ravenna just after 11 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg in the 5200 block of 22nd Avenue Northeast.

Police investigating shooting at 22nd Avenue Northeast and Northeast 54th Street. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) February 8, 2024

Officials say the injury was non-life-threatening. She did not know the suspect and said the shooting was unprovoked.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Seattle Police at 206-233-5000

