Seattle Police investigating series of home invasion robberies in Beacon Hill neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after a series of home invasion robberies that occurred in Beacon Hill this week.

In one case, the homeowner exchanged gunfire with the suspects, but no injuries were reported.

The first incident happened on Dec. 18 at a home near the intersection of Beacon Avenue South and South Graham Street.

The victim told police he had just gotten home from a casino, and as he was walking home, he was confronted by several men armed with guns who forced him to open his front door.

Once inside, they ransacked his home looking for valuables and then fled.

Police said the second incident involved two attempted robberies at the same house. Shortly after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a home near the intersection of Beacon Avenue South and South Ferdinand Street.

The homeowner told investigators three men tried to break down his door, but failed, and left in a vehicle.

The second attempted home invasion happened shortly after 12:25 a.m. on Thursday. At that time, four men came back to the house and tried to break down the front door with a sledgehammer.

The victim said he was asleep when he heard banging at the door, so he retrieved a rifle, and when the men tried to enter then home, he fired at them.

The suspects fired back as they retreated before speeding off in a vehicle.

The homeowner wasn’t hurt and police don’t know if any of the suspects were shot during the confrontation. Officers found bullet damage in the living room and bedroom windows.

Officers have not found the suspects or vehicle in either case.

Police said the robberies are similar to a series of robberies earlier in the year. All of the victims were Asian, and the suspects were all Black men.

“Though many of the suspects in these pattern robberies have been arrested and remain in jail, detectives are concerned regarding the recent uptick in similar cases,” the Seattle Police Department said in a blotter post.

If you have any information, please call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

