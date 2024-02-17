Local

Seattle police investigate SoDo shooting

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Seattle Police Car

SEATTLE — Seattle police officers are investigating a shooting near the intersection of 1st Ave South and South Lander Street.

One victim was taken to Harborview in “stable condition.” The shooting happened early Saturday morning.

“Please avoid the area,” said a spokesperson.

This story is ongoing, check back for updates.

