Seattle police investigate deadly crash near Ship Canal Bridge

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a deadly crash near the Ship Canal Bridge Tuesday morning.

Seattle Fire Department and Seattle Police Department (SPD) crews first responded to the crash along Eastlake Avenue East, between East Allison Street and East Hamlin Street, at around 6 a.m.

Police have not confirmed who was killed or how the collision happened.

While details are still limited, SPD says more information will be released.

Seattle police are investigating a fatal collision in the 2800 block of Eastlake Avenue East. More information to follow. — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) October 28, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group