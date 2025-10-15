Seattle police increase security for ACLS Game 3

SEATTLE — Seattle Police are ramping up their presence as the Mariners face the Blue Jays in Game 3 of the ALCS at T-Mobile Park.

With an estimated 47,000 fans expected to attend the game, the Seattle Police Department is implementing increased traffic enforcement and deploying special units to ensure safety.

“If it’s going to be a bigger venue with more people, you’re going to see more cops,” said Detective Eric Munoz of the Seattle Police Department.

Detective Munoz explained that every officer not responding to an emergency call will be available as a resource. The department will deploy plain-clothed officers with additional units like SWAT and arson bomb on standby, if necessary. Munoz reassured residents and visitors that there will be a strong police presence throughout the city, particularly during large events like the playoff games. He noted that Seattle Police have successfully managed security for other large events, such as the All-Star Game and Taylor Swift concerts.

Seattle Police are confident in their ability to maintain safety during the game, with plans to deploy plainclothes officers in the stands if needed.

