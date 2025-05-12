Seattle police: Impaired driver causes 3 car-crash that injured pedestrian

SEATTLE — A 26-year-old woman has been arrested after police caused a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in a pedestrian getting hit.

Officers responded to a three-car crash at Madison Street and 8th Ave. in downtown Seattle around 10 p.m. on May 11. When they got there, they found a 42-year-old pedestrian down on the sidewalk.

Police say the 26-year-old ran a red light on 8th Avenue, entering the Madison Street intersection, and hit another car. That car hit the pedestrian on the sidewalk, and a third vehicle hit the 26-year-old’s car.

Officers at the scene determined the woman was impaired and she was arrested for investigation of vehicular assault. According to Seattle Police, they found a large alcoholic beverage inside her car.

More charges could be pending following the results of a blood test.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911.

