Seattle police cruiser totaled after crash with another car while responding to call

SEATTLE — Two passengers and a Seattle police officer were injured in a crash at 5th Avenue and Seneca Street early Friday morning.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says that at around 1:30 a.m., an officer was responding to a domestic disturbance call with lights and sirens on.

The officer drove through the intersection and crashed into another car.

Video from a city traffic camera shows the civilian car had a green light and started to go through the intersection when the officer’s car came from the right and crashed into them.

A 26-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were injured in the crash and were brought to hospitals in stable condition.

The 24-year-old officer was also injured, and he was brought to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

SPD says both cars were no longer drivable and were towed from the scene.

"SPD thoroughly investigates any officer-involved vehicle collisions. This incident will be fully reviewed, and we take these matters very seriously," Seattle police said in a release.

