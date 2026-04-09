Seattle Police: Car prowler wanted on $70K in warrants arrested

SEATTLE — Seattle police officers arrested a 32-year-old man with multiple felony warrants on Tuesday night after he allegedly shoplifted, broke into a car, and ran from officers in South Seattle.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of a man breaking into an SUV along Rainier Avenue South at around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

When police arrived, the man took off, throwing his backpack as he ran.

Police reportedly found him hiding under a van parked nearby. After arresting the man and retracing their steps, they found his backpack, which was filled with stolen store merchandise from Ross and a battery jump starter that he allegedly stole during the car prowl.

SPD says the man was wanted for $70,000 in felony warrants for theft, vehicle prowling, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was booked into the King County Jail for his warrants, shoplifting, and vehicle prowling.

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