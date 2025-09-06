Seattle police arrest driver after 66-year-old man killed in SR-99 hit-and-run

Seattle police say a 66-year-old man was killed early Saturday in a pedestrian hit-and-run on the State Route 99 off-ramp to Spokane Street.

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) first received reports of an object on the off-ramp shortly before 4 a.m.

The Seattle Response Team arrived and discovered the object was an unresponsive man.

SDOT immediately requested assistance from police and Seattle Fire Department medics.

When officers reached the scene, they found the man with a severe head injury.

Seattle Fire determined he had died at the scene.

Detectives from the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad (TCIS) began investigating and concluded the man had been struck by a driver who left the area.

While searching, officers located a vehicle with front-end damage and arrested a 53-year-old man in connection with the crash.

The area was secured for several hours while investigators worked.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad at 206-684-8923.

