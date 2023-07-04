Seattle police arrest 7 in undercover human trafficking operation on Aurora Avenue

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested seven people during an undercover human trafficking operation on Aurora Avenue.

The Seattle Police Department Human Trafficking Unit, the Major Crimes Task Force, General Investigations Unit, Narcotics, Community Response Group, and patrol officers worked together to conduct the operation in the 12500 block of Aurora Avenue North.

SPD said seven men approached undercover officers posing as prostitutes and agreed to exchange money for sex acts. Officers took each man into custody.

Each man was then transported to the North Precinct where they were identified, processed, and released for patronizing a prostitute. SPD said officers also impounded three cars as part of the operation.

“The Seattle Police Department remains committed to allocating resources to respond to and investigate complaints of human trafficking, whether sex or forced labor. If you are a victim of human trafficking, resources are available to help you 24 hours a day,” said SPD.

