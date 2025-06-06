Seattle police arrest 13 people, recover drugs, guns, and cash

SEATTLE — 13 people were arrested on Thursday afternoon at three different locations around Seattle, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) said in a release.

The city’s Downtown Activation Team (DAT) and Community Response Group (CRG) made the arrests near Westlake Park, Little Saigon, and Pioneer Square, according to SPD.

SPD’s Community Response Group arrested eight people for drug violations, which included an armed 17-year-old boy, and two others for assault.

The total number of items seized according to SPD:

A handgun

24.2g Crack

13.9g Cocaine

30.6g Fentanyl

5.7g Fentanyl pills

14.3g suspected Psychedelic Mushrooms

12.7g Methamphetamine

37.3g PCP

$2,142 Cash

