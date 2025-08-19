Seattle Police: 70-year-old man killed in head-on collision

SEATTLE — A 70-year-old man was killed after a head-on collision in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood, according to police.

At around 6 p.m. on Monday, August 18, Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers responded to a two-car collision along Thorndyke Avenue West.

Arriving officers found a 70-year-old man with critical injuries and a 25-year-old woman with minor injuries.

Despite lifesaving efforts from Seattle Fire Department medics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was treated and released.

According to SPD, officers learned the man was driving southbound in a red Toyota when he crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the woman, who was driving a gray Jeep.

Police confirmed that a Drug Recognition Expert evaluated the woman and found no signs of impairment.

Detectives from the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad (TCIS) are continuing to investigate this crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact TCIS at 206-684-8923.

