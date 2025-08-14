Seattle police: 27-year-old caught selling drugs downtown had gun, cash, fentanyl

Seattle police say they arrested a 27-year-old man Wednesday night after witnessing a suspected drug sale near 3rd Avenue and Pine Street.

According to a police report, patrol officers were in the area around 7:50 p.m. on Aug. 13 when they saw the man accept money from a woman in exchange for what appeared to be drugs.

Officers reported the man pulled a small clear bag containing suspected white powdered drugs from his right pocket and handed it to the woman.

The man walked away, but officers stopped and arrested him shortly afterward.

Police said he initially denied carrying a firearm, but officers found a handgun during the arrest.

Investigators also recovered $295 in cash, about 0.6 grams of fentanyl, a scale and plastic baggies.

The man was booked into the King County Jail on suspicion of selling and delivering synthetic narcotics and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The Seattle Police Department’s Narcotics Unit is handling the investigation.

©2025 Cox Media Group