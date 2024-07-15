Seattle PD arrest federal fugitive in Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — Seattle Police Department officers arrested a man on a federal fugitive warrant in Capitol Hill last week, recovering a semi-automatic handgun in the process.

According to SPD, patrol officers responded to a report of a man passed out in the driver’s seat of a car near 12th Avenue and East Pine Street at 7:27 a.m. on Sunday, July 7.

Officers reportedly found the man armed with a semi-automatic handgun, which was safely removed while he was arrested.

After looking into the man’s identity, officers discovered that the 39-year-old was wanted by the United States Marshals Service (USMS) for parole violation due to cocaine possession.

The man was arrested for the warrant and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and booked into King County Jail. The USMS was notified of his arrest, while detectives with the SPD Gun Violence Reduction Unit will be investigating.

