Seattle mayor proposes to ban face coverings for law enforcement officers

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has proposed new legislation on Wednesday to ban face coverings for law enforcement officers.

Mayor Harrell says the proposal aims to increase transparency and accountability during enforcement activities, requiring officers to clearly display badges and emblems of which agency they work for.

If passed, it would make Seattle the first city in Washington, and one of the first major cities in the U.S., to implement such a ban, according to a release from the mayor’s office.

The ordinance includes exceptions for medical and safety masks and imposes a $5,000 penalty for violations, the release said.

“Federal law enforcement officials operating in Seattle are not above the laws of our city,” Mayor Harrell said. “This ordinance is a concrete step we can take to uphold our local values and protect our immigrant and refugee communities from these unjust actions.”

The ordinance defines face coverings as any item that conceals or obscures an individual’s facial identity, such as balaclavas or ski masks. It will be enforced by the Seattle Office for Civil Rights.

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes emphasized that officers will maintain a consistent appearance with visible badges and names when responding to emergency calls.

The city is also working on an ordinance to prevent federal immigration activities on city-owned properties, a move intended to stop the use of such spaces for enforcement staging.

Mayor Harrell’s proposed 2026 budget includes a $27.6 million investment to protect essential services from federal funding cuts, with increased support for immigrant and refugee services.

