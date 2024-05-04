Seattle mayor presents $1.45 billion Transportation Levy Proposal

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell unveiled an 8-year, $1.45 billion levy proposal to fund transportation safety and maintenance on Friday, May 3.

Mayor Harrell highlighted his commitment to community input throughout this proposal, which builds upon previous city plans like the Seattle Transportation Plan and the One Seattle Plan.

“Over the last month, we’ve received feedback from thousands of Seattle residents who want a transportation system that is safe, connected, and well maintained – this proposal will help get us there,” said Mayor Harrell. “With a focus on the essential needs of our city and its residents, this levy proposal will deliver projects and improvements to keep people moving and to keep people safe. No matter your preferred method of transportation, these investments are designed to make trips safer, more reliable, and better connected, so every Seattleite can get where they need to go.”

A majority of the proposal’s budget will go toward constructing and maintaining streets, bridges, and transit systems. A large portion will also go towards community-requested Vision Zero safety improvements to streets, sidewalks, crossings, and intersections to reduce traffic collisions and fatalities.

As a further commitment to community engagement, the proposal will allocate an additional $100 million to fund top priorities raised by community members, such as sidewalk repairs and enhanced pedestrian connectivity to light rail stations.

Seattle’s current transportation levy provides roughly 30% of SDOT’s budget, funding transportation services in the city for 18 years. Property-owning taxpayers currently pay $24 per month under the levy, which expires this year.

This new levy proposal would increase the monthly cost by $17.

The Seattle City Council will review the proposal and consider referral to voters for the November 2024 ballot.

For more information, visit the Seattle Department of Transportation website.

