A Portland man faces life in prison after allegedly travelling to Seattle to have sex with children

SEATTLE — 56-year-old Mark David McCool was arrested Thursday after he arrived at a Seattle hotel. Police say he was there to sexually abuse 7 and 11-year-old children.

There were never any children involved. The suspect had been communicating with an undercover agent for over a month.

According to Department of Justice, McCool and the agent had been communicating via the Kik Messenger App for over 6 weeks. Finally, this week he decided to take a train and then a rideshare to the hotel, expecting to meet the children.

The case is being investigated by Homeland Security as part of the Seattle Police Department Internet Crimes against Children Task Force (ICAC).

McCool faces federal charges of attempted enticement of a minor and travel with the intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor.

The attempted enticement charge carries a possible sentence of 10 years to life in prison. The other charge is punishable by up to 30 years.

